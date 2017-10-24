ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

Calculated from 24 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 201 reviews

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Effects

1168 reported effects from 140 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 40%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 39%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

201

Avatar for Smoke206
Member since 2014
Feels like a Sativa for about an hour - hour and a half... After that - BAM! Indica, all the way, night night. ZZZZZ. Unfortunately, I am sick, so I can't say much about the taste, or smell. =/. From what I am able to taste... I get slightly sweet, fruity undertone, over a piney, fresh clean smell, ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for ArsonMontoya
Member since 2016
I love this strain, I smoke one hit, and not long after I'm in Zzz world. this strain helps me sleep straight away and through the night. my main diagnoseses include ADHD, Anxiety Disorder, PTSD and Bipolar Manic Depression.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chef_Lechero
Member since 2012
from start to finish it was as if I was partaking in a papaya back in the Caribbean.  You open the bag and you can smell the papaya aroma even see the color in your minds eye. Upon ignition you taste the papaya in your mouth feel it's fruity flavor envelop your lungs!  Then you go on a euphoric Cari...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for karah77
Member since 2014
I have back pain and head pain from cancer and shunts. This is the nicest selection for me as it relieves pain and leaves me happy and it's not heady. which I don't care for. not couch locked, able to get up and laugh.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tubtub
Member since 2011
When I picked this up it was labeled papaya nirvana, so I'm guessing what I'm smoking is papaya from nirvana seed company. Papaya smells and tastes fruity, this stuff is grown decently. Seems like a nice balanced hybrid, great for daytime and very heady. Seems like focus is improved, stress lifte...
Reported
feelings
FocusedUplifted
Find Papaya near you

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades
Leafly flower for Aurora Indica
Aurora Indica
More relaxingLeafly flower for Goo
Goo
More tinglyLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More hungryLeafly flower for Purple Afghani
Purple Afghani
More CBGLeafly flower for Super Skunk
Super Skunk
Leafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Ice
parent
Strain
Photos

