About this strain
Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.
American Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!