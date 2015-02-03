ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 344 reviews

Power Plant

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 344 reviews

Power Plant

Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.

Effects

262 people reported 2051 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 47%
Talkative 42%
Stress 36%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 8%
Anxious 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

344

Avatar for MuddyWaters
Member since 2011
Power Plant is my favorite daytime use. I have extreme chronic pain from fibromalgia and it allows me to stay clear headed and reduced my pain significantly. I also feel energized from both the strain and reduction in pain. What amazed me about this strain is how clear headed it is and how clear ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for CaptainClarity
Member since 2016
First of, i'm quite a big guy with a pretty high tolerance. But this weed hit me like a truck. i haven't been this far off sober in a long time, so you can already see that this weed is quite the powerhouse. The smell: The smell of the strain didn't show much of the potency of the weed. it kind of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for dojamayne
Member since 2015
Amnesia Haze was my favorite Sativa. No more, this Sativa is stronger than almost every kush I've smoked. Very high pain relieving qualities. Very uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for herbpharmer
Member since 2012
Power plant is POWERFUL! Sativa 80 / Indica 20 - Well balanced combination of body and mental effects. Physically, provides significant relief to muscle spasms and related pain. Very uplifting, calm, even meditative, without being sedating. Great for daytime medicating. Smooth creamy smoke with ligh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Havana
Member since 2014
Very clear high. I have very strong anxiety and this strain does not trigger it, helps me stay uplifted and without apathy, but is also good for insomnia. It's difficult to find strains that leave you functional but this is definitely one. Very strong so watch the dosage.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Power Plant
First strain child
Alpine Blue
child
Second strain child
Purple Paralysis
child

Products with Power Plant

