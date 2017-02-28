About this strain
Raspberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!