Logo for the brand Life Elements, Inc

Life Elements, Inc

CBD & Honey Everyday Skin Repair Stick- 2oz/100mg

About this product

We have turbocharged our famous Healing Honey Stick with the powerful and skin-regenerative effects of pure hemp seed oil and full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD is organicaly grown in the U.S.
This incredible soothing salve is made specifically to use as a daily moisturizer to keep skin looking youthful while soothing dry skin, eczema, rosacea and psoriasis. It's also great for treating minor wounds and burns.

.50oz stick contains 25mg Hemp CBD
2oz stick contains 100mg Hemp CBD
HANDCRAFTED IN THE USA | Cruelty Free | No harsh chemicals, Petroleum, Mineral Oil, Lanolin, Preservatives, Parabens, Phthalates, Fragrances or Dyes

Warning: Contains nut oils. For external use only. Stop using if allergic reaction occurs. Keep away from children.
