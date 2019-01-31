About this product
Life with Canna Pain Relief CBD Salve has a natural menthol scent for a pleasant experience. Soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a couple of applications per day. For best results use daily. Great for back aches, muscle and joints pain relief and inflammation, arthritis and more!
Mild Natural scent
2 oz jar packed with 500mg of full spectrum CBD
Menthol & Camphor immediate cooling sensation
Third-party Lab tested
