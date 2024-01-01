Orange Zkittlez - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Includes 5 Glass Tips
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Orange Zkittlez is a delightful cannabis strain that combines the best of both flavor and effects. It offers a citrusy and sweet taste reminiscent of juicy oranges, infused with hints of tropical fruits. This strain's flavor profile provides a refreshing and tangy experience that pleases the senses. When it comes to effects, Orange Zkittlez typically induces a balanced and uplifting high. It is known to promote a sense of relaxation and happiness while maintaining mental clarity and focus. Orange Zkittlez is a popular choice for those seeking a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience that combines relaxation and a positive mindset. With its delectable taste and well-rounded effects, Orange Zkittlez stands out as an enticing option for cannabis enthusiasts.

About this strain

Orange Z is an impressively potent strain that crosses The Original Z and Agent Orange. Also known as OZ, or an infringing candy name, this hybrid gives off a strong citrus aroma with a subtle note of earth, making you feel like you’re walking through an orchard. You will get a lot of sweetness on the exhale, making it a particularly pleasing smoke. Its effects are uplifting and relaxing in the body. Creatives really enjoy Orange Z, as it tends to make your mind explore new possibilities. But it can also make your mind wander off into space—one minute you may have an epiphany about the direction of your novel, and the next, you can’t get your eyes off the squirrel in your yard. Consider smoking a small amount if you want to get things done.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item