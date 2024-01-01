• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Orange Zkittlez is a delightful cannabis strain that combines the best of both flavor and effects. It offers a citrusy and sweet taste reminiscent of juicy oranges, infused with hints of tropical fruits. This strain's flavor profile provides a refreshing and tangy experience that pleases the senses. When it comes to effects, Orange Zkittlez typically induces a balanced and uplifting high. It is known to promote a sense of relaxation and happiness while maintaining mental clarity and focus. Orange Zkittlez is a popular choice for those seeking a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience that combines relaxation and a positive mindset. With its delectable taste and well-rounded effects, Orange Zkittlez stands out as an enticing option for cannabis enthusiasts.

