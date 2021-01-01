No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lifted Cannabis
☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️
Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house
Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured
*Organic pesticides only when necessary
Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers.
Stay Lifted.
Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house
Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured
*Organic pesticides only when necessary
Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers.
Stay Lifted.