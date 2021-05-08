About this strain
Maraschino
Maraschino is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Maraschino - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Maraschino effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lilac City Gardens
A small batch tier 2 producer/processor out of Airway Heights, WA. Just 10 minutes outside of Spokane.