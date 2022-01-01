About this product
Clusters of potent gems, our Live Resin Diamonds are THC in its purest form. Our dab sized crystals are cannabinoid-rich, testing at 90 - 99% THC. Aromatic, rich, and smooth on the palate — our Live Resin Diamonds are made from fresh-frozen flower, single- sourced from small-batch farmers in the emerald triangle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.