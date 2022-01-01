Ignite your vibe with our Lil’ Infused Pre-Rolls. Using indoor exotic flower, ground to perfection, and infused with our single-strain artisan Liquid Diamonds, Ice Water Hash, and natural terpenes — our Lil’s are bound to bring you big highs. Each pack has its own unique terpene profile, delivering flavors and highs that are otherworldly. Spread the vibe with those around you, with our perfect-for-passing around the sesh minis.



THC: 37.01 %

Cannabinoids: 41.10 %