About this brand
The Linda Biggs story is in celebration of Cannabis, Cannabis Saved my Life & brought me back to a state of homeostasis.
In 2012, I was victim to a wicked accident. After years of traditional medicine, therapy, life was really not worth living. That was when a friend introduced me to Cannabis, in 2015. It was a lifesaving moment. This journey of healing with Cannabis it is what saved my life and brought me back from a Traumatic Brain injury and permanent spine trauma. Cannabis was the medicinal tool to heal me.
In Celebration, I began painting Cannabis Imagery that is how our Brand began. These images are now featured on our Cannabis QueenRX ancillary products. Our Brand celebrates The Healing of Cannabis and Feminine Energy. We offer Rolling Trays, Rolling Papers, Journals, Fanny Packs and more.