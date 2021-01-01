About this product

Liquid Flower Original is a fast-acting and effective all-in-one topical, ideal for those with pain, inflammation or skincare needs. Do you suffer from muscle, tendon, joint or nerve pain? You can apply Liquid Flower topically where it hurts. Do you have eczema, psoriasis or a rash? Liquid Flower is soothing and gentle on sensitive skin and can be used as a daily facial moisturizer without clogging pores. Minimize effects of bug bites, minor burns, scars, acne, puffiness, poison oak, wrinkles and more.

Whole-plant cannabis is infused directly into a whipped shea butter base which creates a full spectrum, THCa-dominant topical, good for reducing pain and inflammation without psychoactive effects. The shea butter allows the medicine to sink deep into skin layers for maximum penetration leaving no oily residue.

Made with high quality, nature-made ingredients, Liquid Flower both heals and protects your skin from future damage with anti-aging antioxidants and UV protection. Treat your skin to hydrating makeovers.

You will notice the relaxing spa-like vanilla and lavender scent doesn’t leave you smelling like cannabis or medicine. Liquid Flower lasts far longer than lotion-based products and costs a fraction of the price/mg of the average topical.

Female and veteran-owned.