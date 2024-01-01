Little Pot is a family-owned dispensary proudly serving the Houston community since 2019. As Houston's first mobile dispensary, we started by bringing quality CBD and THC hemp-derived products to local markets, festivals, and private events. Whether you need something to help you sleep or keep you active, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you in finding the perfect product tailored to your needs. Visit us today and experience personalized service that puts your well-being first.

