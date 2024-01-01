Mixed Berry

by Little Pot Dispensary
HybridTHC 15.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Savor the sweet blend of berries in these 8mg Delta 9 THC gummies. Perfectly balanced as a hybrid, these gummies offer a smooth, euphoric lift with just the right amount of relaxation. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or tap into your creative side, these Mixed Berry gummies will take you on a flavorful journey. Made with premium hemp-derived Delta 9, they deliver a reliable and enjoyable experience every time. Ideal for those seeking a tasty and effective way to enhance their vibe.

About this strain

Mixed Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mixed Berry is 15.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Mixed Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mixed Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mixed Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Little Pot Dispensary
Little Pot Dispensary
Shop products
Little Pot is a family-owned dispensary proudly serving the Houston community since 2019. As Houston's first mobile dispensary, we started by bringing quality CBD and THC hemp-derived products to local markets, festivals, and private events. Whether you need something to help you sleep or keep you active, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you in finding the perfect product tailored to your needs. Visit us today and experience personalized service that puts your well-being first.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 1083
Notice a problem?Report this item