Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Cake Batter .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll

Cake Batter effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
