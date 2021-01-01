About this product

If this captivating strain summons images of childhood board games, it's on purpose! Candyland, a cross of Granddaddy Purple x Platinum Cookies, produces dense, dark green buds entwined with sparkling golden hairs. Not only will it get you ready for the day mentally, but it can also help relieve pain and muscle tension, all while leveling out your mood. We recommend bringing this to your next social gathering or treating yourself the next time you wake and bake!**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



