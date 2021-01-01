Local Flower AZ
About this product
Diesel Kush is a sativa-dominant strain that produces dense buds bursting with sticker trichomes.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.
**EFFECTS**
> Energized and alert
> Talkative
> Produces a "body-buzz" effect
**CAN HELP WITH**
>Reducing pain
>Insomnia
>Appetite Stimulation
**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
