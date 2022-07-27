Our Cooling Muscle Rub features full spectrum hemp extract with a minimum of 300mg of CBD per 1 oz tin, and is infused with herbal olive oil containing Arnica, Calendula, and St. Johns Wort. Packaged in a convenient metal tin with a screw top lid, this is the perfect product to take on the go for use at the gym, the office, and at home.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products.
For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.