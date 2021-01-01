Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lock and Key Remedies

Lock and Key Remedies

Warming Cayenne and Ginger Muscle Rub

Buy Here

About this product

Our 300mg Warming Muscle Rub contains a full spectrum hemp extract with a minimum of 300mg of CBD per 1oz tin. Infused with cayenne pepper and ginger root which help to increase circulation to the targeted area. This allows for the CBD and other essential oils to help alleviate inflammation. Packaged in a metal tin with screw top lid you can bring this with you from the gym to your office to back home.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!