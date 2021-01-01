About this product

Our 300mg Warming Muscle Rub contains a full spectrum hemp extract with a minimum of 300mg of CBD per 1oz tin. Infused with cayenne pepper and ginger root which help to increase circulation to the targeted area. This allows for the CBD and other essential oils to help alleviate inflammation. Packaged in a metal tin with screw top lid you can bring this with you from the gym to your office to back home.