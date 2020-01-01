Lokus strives to have the most premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Our formulae undergo rigorous lab-testing to ensure maximum potency and consistency. There are many CBD oils available today, but with Lokus, you can rest assured that what you are ingesting is made of organic hemp seed oil and that our product is made right here in the USA. We invite you to enjoy CBD by Lokus, and experience for yourself what everyone is talking about.