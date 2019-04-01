About this product
1 FL OZ (30ml) of our pure full spectrum CBD oil contains 250mg.
Ingredients:
-Organic Hemp Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
-Organic hemp; no additives or preservatives
-Made in the U.S.A.
-Legal in all 50 states
All of our products begin with our proprietary industrial hemp plants grown exclusively in our network of licensed green houses and farms right here in the USA
Approximately 30 drops total
Our goal is to deliver on the highest grade, premium quality products
We recommend holding your preferred dose under the tongue for approximately 30 seconds before swallowing, to experience the dose’s full effects.
Store in a cool dark place; shake well before each use.
Fast shipping for all orders within the USA. Most orders are delivered within 2 – 3 business days.
*FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
About this brand
Lokus
Lokus strives to have the most premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Our formulae undergo rigorous lab-testing to ensure maximum potency and consistency. There are many CBD oils available today, but with Lokus, you can rest assured that what you are ingesting is made of organic hemp seed oil and that our product is made right here in the USA. We invite you to enjoy CBD by Lokus, and experience for yourself what everyone is talking about.