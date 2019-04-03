About this product
Each package contains 30 pure full spectrum CBD oil soft gels; 750mg total. This product is designed for people who want maximum dosage.
Ingredients:
-Organic Hemp Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
-Organic hemp; no additives or preservatives
30 soft gels
Take one soft gel, one or two times per day, after consulting your health care professional.
Store in a cool dark place.
Fast shipping for all orders within the USA. Most orders are delivered within 2 – 3 business days.
*FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
About this brand
Lokus
Lokus strives to have the most premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Our formulae undergo rigorous lab-testing to ensure maximum potency and consistency. There are many CBD oils available today, but with Lokus, you can rest assured that what you are ingesting is made of organic hemp seed oil and that our product is made right here in the USA. We invite you to enjoy CBD by Lokus, and experience for yourself what everyone is talking about.