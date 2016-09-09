10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Sour Dream Live Rosin

Strain Notes:

The impressive result of crossing superstar strains Blue Dream and Sour Diesel, sativa-dominant Sour Dream offers aromas of pungent gas and sugared grapefruit. It is naturally extracted into solventless live rosin.

Flavor Notes:

If Pineapple had a glow up, this would be it! Refreshing tropical fruit flavors are blended with the sweet notes of overripe pineapple and Sour Dream live rosin's citrus tang in this mouthwatering Pink Pineapple gummy.



