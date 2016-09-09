About this product
10mg Lost Farm Pink Pineapple x Sour Dream Live Rosin Gummies
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Sour Dream, aka Big E, is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross, bred by Conscious Cultivators to honor both the breeder's mother and brother with a hybrid of their favorite strains. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee. It placed first in the outdoor flower category at Oregon's first Ganja Cup.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item