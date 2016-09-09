10mg Lost Farm Pink Pineapple x Sour Dream Live Rosin Gummies

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
Infused with Sour Dream Live Rosin
Strain Notes:
The impressive result of crossing superstar strains Blue Dream and Sour Diesel, sativa-dominant Sour Dream offers aromas of pungent gas and sugared grapefruit. It is naturally extracted into solventless live rosin.
Flavor Notes:
If Pineapple had a glow up, this would be it! Refreshing tropical fruit flavors are blended with the sweet notes of overripe pineapple and Sour Dream live rosin's citrus tang in this mouthwatering Pink Pineapple gummy.

About this strain

Sour Dream, aka Big E, is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross, bred by Conscious Cultivators to honor both the breeder's mother and brother with a hybrid of their favorite strains. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee. It placed first in the outdoor flower category at Oregon's first Ganja Cup.

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

