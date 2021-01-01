𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐚



𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲- 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬



Mimosa is a hybrid strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake with notes of fruit and citrus flavor bursting through. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.



Mimosa live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. This terpene profile offers a delicious blend of fragrance and flavor that resembles the smell of fresh fruit and citrus. Mimosa is said to provide a happy, level-headed effect that is uplifting and motivating. Not only does it make you more focused and creative it has been known to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Experience this terpene profile for yourself and stay vibrant. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute our terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: The Mimosa live resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific product derived directly from the hemp plant. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes insuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Our live resin terpene offers you a soothing experience with its entire delicious flavor. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Experience delicate flavor and fragrance in this terpene profile that is a delicious blend of sweet flavors. In addition, its strong fragrance resembles its name’s sake with notes of fresh fruits and citrus



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: People choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress.