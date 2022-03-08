𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐳



𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲-𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬-𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫-𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭



White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.



White Runtz live resin terpene is an extract from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. Its super delicious flavor and aroma resemble the smell of fresh sweet fruits and earthy citrus that tastes like sweet and sour fruity candy. The aroma is similar to earthy citrus accented by fresh sweet fruits. What’s more this terpene profile produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute our terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, and Sweet

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: White Runtz live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes insuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Feel yourself, this terpene profile produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. The terpene profile offers you an experience and leaves you more relaxed and focused. Users feel more relaxed and sociable having consumed it.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Experience delicate flavor and fragrance, our terpene profile comes with a delicious blend of sweet flavors and aroma that coats your sense. Its flavor and long-lasting high effect offer a soothing vibe which makes it the perfect terpene profile for any hybrid lover.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: People choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and stress.