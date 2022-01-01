𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬



𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬 - 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 - 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥



Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix



Super Sour Space Candy Live resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. These terpene profiles are directly extracted from the hemp plants. This live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. This resulting profile delivers incredible flavor and fragrances. In respect of taste, it has a distinct sweet and sour smell. Moreover, it is known to produce uplifting effects, perfect for encouraging fun and engaging socialization. It also erases the stress of the day and offers relief. Users report it is best used during the daytime. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂: Super sour space candy live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄: Sour Space Candy profile provides a unique experience. It’s an excellent daytime strain for staying productive and energetic. It helps wipe stress and worries of the day. Furthermore, it is known to make users feel a sense of joy rising from deep within while helping them engage in activities and interactions as you face your day.



𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄: It’s a delicious sour flavor profile featuring a distinct sweet and sour smell. A truly sweet treat with an excellent aroma and unique fragrance. It has sweet-as-candy notes to the overall taste and smell. This resulting profile is sure to amaze you and you and all.



𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓: Super Sour Space Candy Live Resin profile is a great strain for relieving aches, pains, worries anxiety without intoxicating effects. People familiar with these symptoms benefit from consuming this profile.*