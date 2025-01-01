We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loudpack
Feeling Good is our Mission
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
24 products
Resin
Gelato Punch Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lemon Cake Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 65.95%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mimosa Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Loudpack
Solvent
Pure OG Indica Live Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
Solvent
Lemon Haze Sugar Jar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
1:1 Melon Dream Pax Pod 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mimosa Pax Pod 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon Tree Sugar Jar 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemon Cake Disposable 0.3g
by Loudpack
Solvent
Clementine Sugar Jar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawberries and Cream Pax Pod 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
1:1 Wild Berry Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 62.62%
CBD 0%
Resin
Trainwreck Live Resin Badder 1g
by Loudpack
THC 70.07%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemon Drop PAX Pod 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sour Kosher Disposable 0.3g
by Loudpack
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawberries and Cream Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Do-Si-Do Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 69.65%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemon Drop Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Loudpack
Solvent
Banana Punch Live Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Pure OG Sugar Jar 0.5g
by Loudpack
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 73.91%
CBD 0.09%
Resin
Lemon Kush Live Resin Badder 1g
by Loudpack
THC 68.64%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pineapple Trainwreck Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Loudpack
THC 70.07%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Loudpack
Catalog
Concentrates