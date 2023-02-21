Love Carissa lollipops are extremely tasty yet very potent. They come in a variety of delicious flavors. With 40mg of THC patients can expect a consistent medible experience. Love Carissa sources all of their cannabis products from the same cultivator and use the same cannabis strains for every product we make.



Each product is tested by independent third party labs in order to ensure proper and precise dosing. The cannabis product is then melted down with coocnut oil, food ingredients and a proprietary method of infusion. We feel this all encompassing conscientious practice results in exceptional quality control.

