At Love, Carissa™ we produce fine medicated dark and milk chocolates using imported chocolate and proprietary infusion methods. Each individually foil wrapped piece contains 25mg and delivers not only a smooth, creamy, delicious taste, it delivers the medicinal effects that you hoped for when you purchased it. Try a box of Love Carissa chocolates today and experience medicated chocolate on another level.
