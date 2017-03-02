About this product

10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10mg of active THC



Try adding one into a Hot Tea or Coffee!



Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!



