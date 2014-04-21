Loading…
Logo for the brand Love's Oven

Love's Oven

Magic Bars - 300mg (Medical)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

2 Individually Wrapped Pieces (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 2 Bars, 150mg of Active THC Per Piece

Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible!

Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
www.choosethelove.com

Denver Maple effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!