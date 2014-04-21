Love's Oven
Magic Bars - 300mg (Medical)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
2 Individually Wrapped Pieces (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 2 Bars, 150mg of Active THC Per Piece
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible!
Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
www.choosethelove.com
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible!
Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
www.choosethelove.com
Denver Maple effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!