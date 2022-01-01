About this product
We have taken everything you love in a slice of Black Forest Cake and recreated it in a chocolate bar. Belgian milk chocolate paired with cherry is the perfect combo in our book. Handcrafted in-house with the finest ingredients and high quality distillate.
100 mg THC per Package • 10 mg THC per Piece
Sinsère, pronounced (Sin-sair), holds a special place in the Love’s Oven family of brands. Albeit the newest addition, it has quickly become one of the most loved product lines that we manufacture. Our dedication to crafting the highest quality infused Belgian chocolate is represented in the impeccable chocolate flavors, a consistent high, and that perfect chocolate snap. Sinsère Chocolates are made sincerely by Love’s Oven Brands.
www.choosethelove.com/sinsere
About this brand
Love's Oven
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com