Light and fluffy pillows of simple nougat enveloped in a Belgian milk chocolate shell. Handcrafted in-house with the finest ingredients and high-quality distillate.



100 mg THC per Package • 10 mg THC per Piece



Sinsère, pronounced (Sin-sair), holds a special place in the Love’s Oven family of brands. Albeit the newest addition, it has quickly become one of the most loved product lines that we manufacture. Our dedication to crafting the highest quality infused Belgian chocolate is represented in the impeccable chocolate flavors, a consistent high, and that perfect chocolate snap. Sinsère Chocolates are made sincerely by Love’s Oven Brands.



www.choosethelove.com/sinsere