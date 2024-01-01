We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Lowell Herb Co.
Great American Cannabis
21
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
285 products
Pre-rolls
Lowell Smokes: Hybrid Blend
by Lowell Herb Co.
3.7
(
9
)
Flower
Rebel Sour
by Lowell Herb Co.
4.7
(
3
)
Pre-rolls
The Agile Sativa Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
The Bedtime Indica Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 17%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Dire Wolf
by Lowell Herb Co.
4.5
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
The Balanced Hybrid Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Lucy Diamond Pre-Roll 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 21%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Tree
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 22%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
GG8
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gargoyle OG
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Diesel
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hell's Fire
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
The Relaxing Indica Pre-Roll Quicks 3.5g 10-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bad Girl
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
The Zen Hybrid Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Purple Banana
by Lowell Herb Co.
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mango Brulee
by Lowell Herb Co.
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Triple Cream
by Lowell Herb Co.
3.0
(
2
)
Flower
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
by Lowell Herb Co.
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Golden Lemon
by Lowell Herb Co.
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Diesel
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 18%
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Black Cherry Pie
by Lowell Herb Co.
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
African Queen
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
The Languid Indica Pre-Roll 3.5g 10-Pack
by Lowell Herb Co.
1
2
3
...
12
