About this strain
Black Cherry Pie is a fruity strain with colorful foliage. Created by Green Mountain Collective, this strain is the genetic offspring of Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. These genetics are exhibited in the deep purple hues overlaid by jade green buds with orange hairs, as well as in the pungent woody aroma smeared with tart blackberry. Black Cherry Pie’s physical effects soothe nausea and minor aches and pains while keeping the mind aloof and creative. Its bright mind and semi-sedative effects make it a natural complement for indoor activities and relaxed evenings.
Black Cherry Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.