The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
