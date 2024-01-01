We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Lowell Herb Co.
Great American Cannabis
21
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
18 products
Hash
Melon Ringz Full Melt Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 61.9%
CBD 0%
Hash
White Buffalo Bubble Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
Hash
Chem's Sister Bubble Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
Cartridges
Garlic Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
Hash
Banana Punch Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 63.9%
CBD 0.05%
Hash
Larry Lemon OG Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 54.79%
CBD 0.1%
Cartridges
Garlic Cookies Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pink Lemonade Cold-Pressed Disposable Vape 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
Rosin
Watermelon Zkittles Live Rosin 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 66.9%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Caramel Chemdawg Cartridge 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 55.09%
CBD 0.09%
Hash
Mendo Breath Bubble Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 46.7%
CBD 0%
Hash
Chemdawg Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 47.25%
CBD 0.05%
Rosin
Pink Lemonade Live Rosin Melon Ring 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 734.89%
CBD 1.26%
Hash
The Gossip Hash 1g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 56.73%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
Cold-Pressed Disposable Vape
by Lowell Herb Co.
Cartridges
Pink Lemonade Cold Pressed PAX Pod 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 55.21%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pink Lemonade Cold-Pressed Pax Pod
by Lowell Herb Co.
Resin
Pink Lemonade Cold Pressed Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Lowell Herb Co.
THC 54.3%
CBD 0%
