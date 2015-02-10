About this strain
Lemon Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
77% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
22% of people say it helps with add/adhd
