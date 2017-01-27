About this strain
Lem Chem is a potent hybrid that is both sweet and sour, with distinct fuel/chemical nuances in flavor that denote its Chemdawg parentage. The buds have deep green foliage and tan/rusty pistils that also demonstrate the Chemdawg in this strain. Anticipate uplifted, mood-altering effects that settle in the limbs. The strain is neither sedative or active, but rather a balanced hybrid that reduces physical discomfort in such a way that promotes physical activity and wellbeing. Lem Chem can be very strong, so mind your dosage.
About this brand
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.