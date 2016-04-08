Loyal Flower Co.
Deep Sleep
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Deep Sleep effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
64% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
54% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
