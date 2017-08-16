ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Larry OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Larry OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 741 reviews

Larry OG

aka Grandpa Larry, Lemon Larry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 741 reviews

Larry OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

Effects

Show all

512 people reported 4045 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 27%
Stress 38%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

741

more reviews
write a review

Find Larry OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Larry OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Ghost OG
Ghost OG
More THCLeafly flower for Rollex OG Kush
Rollex OG Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Venom OG
Venom OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More linaloolLeafly flower for Hardcore OG
Hardcore OG
More THCLeafly flower for True OG
True OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Critical Kush
Critical Kush
More humulene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
User uploaded image of Larry OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Larry OG
First strain child
Dolla Sign OG Kush
child
Second strain child
Bloo's Kloos
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Larry OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Larry OG nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Larry OG Cannabis
Tips for Growing Larry OG Cannabis
Tips for Growing Larry OG Cannabis
Tips for Growing Larry OG Cannabis
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Pine Terpenes
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Pine Terpenes
Try These Strains Before Attending Your Next Sporting Event
Try These Strains Before Attending Your Next Sporting Event

Most popular in