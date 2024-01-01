We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
LTRMN
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
LTRMN products
79 products
Flower
Russian Collusion
by LTRMN
THC 23.65%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
GMO Sunset x Sunset Octane
by LTRMN
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Garlicane Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dogwalker #4
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dogwalker Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Royal Treat
by LTRMN
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.11%
Flower
Mangoliscious
by LTRMN
THC 27.9%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 24.25%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Magic Melon Cartridge 1g
by LTRMN
THC 68.23%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
by LTRMN
THC 67.57%
CBD 0%
Flower
Loud City Scooby
by LTRMN
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
ACDC Pre-Roll Joint 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 2.1%
CBD 16.1%
Pre-rolls
Lavender Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cabana Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Flower
Amherst Purple Kush
by LTRMN
THC 15.85%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Gorilla Berries
by LTRMN
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jack's Dream
by LTRMN
THC 17.85%
CBD 0%
Resin
Huckleberry Pie Live Resin 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
The Vision Blunt 1.5g
by LTRMN
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 21.08%
CBD 0.07%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
LTRMN
Catalog