Product image for Russian Collusion
Flower
Russian Collusion
by LTRMN
THC 23.65%
CBD 0%
Product image for GMO Sunset x Sunset Octane
Flower
GMO Sunset x Sunset Octane
by LTRMN
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dogwalker Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Dogwalker Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Royal Treat
Flower
Royal Treat
by LTRMN
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.11%
Product image for Mangoliscious
Flower
Mangoliscious
by LTRMN
THC 27.9%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 24.25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Garlicane Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Garlicane Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dogwalker #4
Flower
Dogwalker #4
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Loud City Scooby
Flower
Loud City Scooby
by LTRMN
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for ACDC Pre-Roll Joint 0.5g
Pre-rolls
ACDC Pre-Roll Joint 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 2.1%
CBD 16.1%
Product image for Lavender Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lavender Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cabana Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cabana Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Amherst Purple Kush
Flower
Amherst Purple Kush
by LTRMN
THC 15.85%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Gorilla Berries
Flower
Gorilla Berries
by LTRMN
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack's Dream
Flower
Jack's Dream
by LTRMN
THC 17.85%
CBD 0%
Product image for The Vision Blunt 1.5g
Pre-rolls
The Vision Blunt 1.5g
by LTRMN
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 21.08%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
by LTRMN
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.13%
Product image for Purple Punch
Flower
Purple Punch
by LTRMN
THC 21.08%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Orange Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Orange Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by LTRMN
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%