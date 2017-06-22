Loading…
Logo for the brand LTRMN

LTRMN

Platinum Purple Kush Blunt 1.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Platinum Purple Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!