LTRMN
Platinum Purple Kush Blunt 1.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Platinum Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!