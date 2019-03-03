About this strain
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
