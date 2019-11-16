Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lucky Devil Farms

Lucky Devil Farms

Cookies and Cream Cheese

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Cookies and Cream Cheese effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!