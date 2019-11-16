Lucky Devil Farms
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Cookies and Cream Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
