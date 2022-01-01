The Luxe TravelPak is a durable, light weight, airtight, and water-resistant hard-sided travel case. Each Luxe TravelPak comes with three (3) TSA Compliant 2 oz refillable bottles with 2 pump tops and 1 spray top.



American made, dual purpose hard case. Great for use as a "stash" box and can also be used as a TSA compliant travel case (not promoting cannabis transport over state lines!)