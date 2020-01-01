 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. LuxePak
LuxePak Cover Photo

LuxePak

Think inside the box. Use your imagination...

LuxePak featured photo 1
Standard LuxePak shown here!
Standard LuxePak shown here!
Customize with your Logo!
Customize with your Logo!
Think inside the box. Use your imagination!
Think inside the box. Use your imagination!
Very pink! Easy to find in the dark!
Very pink! Easy to find in the dark!

About LuxePak

Made in Colorado - Luxe StashPak is a compact hard case to keep your goodies stored in one safe, organized, scentless place. Get creative with the 3-(2)oz bottles and storage net inside! Custom logos are available - only a MOQ of 24 units! With dual purpose, travel with your legal stuff since we are TSA compliant. (not promoting transport of cannabis products across state lines! Just sayin'!!)

Concentrate storage

more products

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida