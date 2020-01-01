LuxePak
Think inside the box. Use your imagination...
About LuxePak
Made in Colorado - Luxe StashPak is a compact hard case to keep your goodies stored in one safe, organized, scentless place. Get creative with the 3-(2)oz bottles and storage net inside! Custom logos are available - only a MOQ of 24 units! With dual purpose, travel with your legal stuff since we are TSA compliant. (not promoting transport of cannabis products across state lines! Just sayin'!!)
Concentrate storage
Available in
United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida