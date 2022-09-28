Each drop of LuxVite Naturals CBD Oil contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our product is simple to use and you can take it any time of the day to obtain your ideal serving of CBD. Our tinctures do not contain alcohol, are 100% THC Free and contain 1000 mg of USA Grown, full-spectrum CBD.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!