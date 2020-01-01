 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. LuxVite CBD
LuxVite CBD

CBD for you and your pet

Free shipping on every order, big and small.
A lab report is available by using code printed on every product.
Grown and processed in the USA.
Money back if you do not like the product.
Hemp is grown to organic standards.
About LuxVite CBD

Natural. When it comes to your health, you want to only consume the highest quality products. Our goal at LuxVite Naturals is simple, provide the best and most natural products for you, your family, and your pets. Made in USA. Our hemp is grown in the United States following strict organic guidelines. The hemp is then processed and purified into an oil that is rich in phytocannabinoids together with terpenes and other naturally occurring parts of the hemp plant. THC Free. The oil undergoes a process to remove all traces of THC (the part of cannabis that makes you "high"). For some products we introduce nanoemulsion technology which leads to greater absorption and bioavailability. Finally, every batch is tested to assure we are delivering the highest quality CBD product with zero THC! Money Back Guarantee. We are so sure of the quality of our products, that we offer you to try them risk-free with our free shipping and 30 day money back policies. That's because we know that we are the leader in organic, premium-grade CBD products with zero THC! Pets Too. At LuxVite Naturals, we know that pets are part of the family, so we offer two amazing products.

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD tinctures

Hemp CBD topicals

Pet tinctures

Pet treats

Available in

United States